MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

7 December 2019 (MIA)

Prilep – PM Zoran Zaev and Transport Minister Goran Sugareski will be joined by Aleksandar Mladenovski, CEO of the North Macedonia Free Zones Authority, to oversee construction works conducted on a crossroads leading to the Prilep Free Zone.

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska will visit exhibitors at the ‘Buy a House, Buy a Flat’ fair.

Bitola – SDSM’s ‘On the Right Track’ caravan of public debates arrives in Bitola.

Debar – VMRO-DPMNE teams visit Debar as part of the ‘Renewal of Macedonia’ campaign.

Skopje – ‘Human Story’, a play written by Katerina Momeva and directed by Besfort Idrizi, will be premiered as part of the project “My Ombudsman – Theater as a Method to Improve Basic Human Rights.”

Skopje – The central event of Taksirat music festival, with 15 performers, will take place at Boris Trajkovski Arena.