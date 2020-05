1 May 2020 (MIA)

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani will hold a news conference on “European Integration after the Decision for Start of Negotiations and Next Steps” at 11 am.

Skopje – Event to mark International Workers’ Day in Parliament at 11 am.

Skopje – The Confederation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (KSOM) will hold a May Day event, which won’t involve a protest march of trade unionists.