30 April 2020

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi to meet with representatives of the tourism and hospitality sector.

Tetovo – The Center for Change Management and partner organizations in the Tetovo Municipality to hand over donation of protective equipment including face masks, visors and antibacterial soaps.

Skopje – The Association of Jazz Musicians to celebrate International Jazz Day with a virtual concert live streamed on its Facebook page.