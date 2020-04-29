MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

29 April 2020

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Head of the Public Revenue Office Sanja Lukarevska to hold a press conference including an online video address by Marco Mantovanelli, Country Manager for Nortth Macedonia and for Kosovo in the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov to donate face masks and visors on the occasion of April 29 – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Day.

Skopje – Roma association for women and youth “Luludi” to hold an online lecture on “Women’s health in times of pandemic.”

Skopje– Youth Forum of the Alliance for Albanians to hold a press conference.

Skopje – “Ars Libris” to host an online book promotion.