MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

22 September 2020

Skopje – Parliament to hold 13th session.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to meet Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Majlinda Bregu.

Brussels – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov pays a working visit to Brussels.

Skopje – The director of the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development Jovan Despotovski to present the projects selected in the public call intended to support startups.

Kumanovo – Director of the CEFTA Secretariat Emir Djikic, Director of Transport Community Secretariat Matej Zakonjšek and Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Majlinda Bregu to visit Tabanovce border crossing.

Skopje – Karpos municipality mayor Stefan Bogoev to visit “Majski Cvet” kindergarten.

Skopje – Online conference “Potentials for preservation, maintenance and promotion of agrodiversity” organized by the Apollonia Foundation – Gevgelija and the Association “Let’s do it Macedonia.”

Skopje – Online talks on “Youth, drugs and music” organized by HOPS – Healthy Options Project Skopje.