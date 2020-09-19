MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

19 September 2020

Skopje – First Deputy PM and Minister of Political System and Community Relations Artan Grubi, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini to visit special hospital in gynecology and obstetrics “Mother Teresa” in the Skopje municipality of Chair, on completion of the institution’s gasification project.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani to hold press conference on ministry’s mission in the next four years.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi and Fund for Innovations and Technological Development director Jovan Despotovski to hold press conference on results and companies receiving support at the Public Call for co-financed grants for technological development towards overcoming COVID-19 effects.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche to attend event “Golden September” dedicated to awareness raising over malignant diseases among children.

Skopje – Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov to hold press conference.

Skopje – Career Tech Summit – online education event organized by Women in Tech Macedonia.

Skopje – European Film Festival “Cinedays” resumes.

Skopje – Band New Order and photographer Anton Corbijn to open 6th film festival Skopje Cinema City.

Skopje – 13th Panfiz festival

Bitola – International Cinematographers’ Film Festival “Manaki Brothers”.

Skopje – International children’s folklore festival “Oro bez Granici 2020”.

Berovo – “Maleshevska Korija-Sport Avantura 2020” mountain bike event.