MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

17 September 2020
Skopje – Parliament to hold 12th session.
Skopje – Parliamentary committees on defense and security; legislation to hold sessions.
Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to hold farewell meeting with Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo.
Skopje – Albanian Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj pays an official visit to North Macedonia, to meet with counterpart Bujar Osmani.
Skopje – Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bochvarski to hold press conference.
Skopje – Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski to open workshop on draft-study with analysis of agriculture and rural development, intended for the 2020-2029 Regional Development Strategy.
Skopje – Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies host expert panel on post-election challenges and EU perspectives.
Skopje – Press conference of MAKKANABIS Skopje.
Skopje – Symposium of Forensic Medicine Association.
Skopje – iFail – seventh conference on the failures of the successful.
Skopje – Training on integrity and corruption prevention within EU-funded project “Enhancing integrity and reducing corruption in state and private business sector”.
Skopje – Butel Mayor Velimir Smilevski to present certificates to teachers with outstanding contribution in online learning.
Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE to stage car protest.
Skopje – Philharmonic concert with Israel cellist Danielle Akta.
Skopje – French Institute-Skopje to open European Film Platform intended for film education of youth.
Skopje – 14th Macedonian theatre festival SkupiFestival 2020.
Skopje – Painting exhibit of Dejan Bozhinovski-Koska.