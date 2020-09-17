MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

17 September 2020

Skopje – Parliament to hold 12th session.

Skopje – Parliamentary committees on defense and security; legislation to hold sessions.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to hold farewell meeting with Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo.

Skopje – Albanian Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj pays an official visit to North Macedonia, to meet with counterpart Bujar Osmani.

Skopje – Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bochvarski to hold press conference.

Skopje – Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski to open workshop on draft-study with analysis of agriculture and rural development, intended for the 2020-2029 Regional Development Strategy.

Skopje – Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies host expert panel on post-election challenges and EU perspectives.

Skopje – Press conference of MAKKANABIS Skopje.

Skopje – Symposium of Forensic Medicine Association.

Skopje – iFail – seventh conference on the failures of the successful.

Skopje – Training on integrity and corruption prevention within EU-funded project “Enhancing integrity and reducing corruption in state and private business sector”.

Skopje – Butel Mayor Velimir Smilevski to present certificates to teachers with outstanding contribution in online learning.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE to stage car protest.

Skopje – Philharmonic concert with Israel cellist Danielle Akta.

Skopje – French Institute-Skopje to open European Film Platform intended for film education of youth.

Skopje – 14th Macedonian theatre festival SkupiFestival 2020.

Skopje – Painting exhibit of Dejan Bozhinovski-Koska.