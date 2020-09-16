MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

16 September 2020 (MIA)

Athens – Day two of PM Zoran Zaev’s working visit to Greece.

Skopje – Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi to hold news conference at 11 am.

Skopje – NLB Bank and EBRD to hold a news conference after signing an agreement on two lines of credit at 12 pm.

Skopje – Levica leader Dimitar Apasiev will speak to members of the media in front of the Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the charges filed against him by the MoI, the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights, Tanja Milevska and Mersiha Smailovikj.

Skopje – The Mental Health Association, as part of the project “Action for Support of Mental Health”, organizes an online panel on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public mental health.

Skopje – Closing night of the 23rd Skopje Film Festival.