MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

11 September 2020 (MIA)

Bitola – Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski will oversee projects as part of the Balanced Regional Development Program in Novaci and Mogila.

Bitola – Transport Minister Blagoj Bochvarski will visit the Municipality of Bitola to meet with Mayor Natasha Petrovska for a tour of the construction works for water supply network and sewage in Bitola.

Skopje – Head of the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development Jovan Despotovski to hold a news conference to present the latest public call for awarding finances through innovation vouchers.

Skopje – The Macedonian Association of Publishers will present awards for best works between the two book fairs (May 2019 – September 2020).

Skopje – First Skopje City Festival to take place in Mother Teresa Square.