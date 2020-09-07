MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

7 September 2020
Skopje – First Children’s Embassy in the World Megjashi to present findings of research on children’s right in North Macedonia at a press conference.
Kumanovo – Rural coalition team to present at news briefing report on youth involvement in local policy creation.
Veles – Levica political party central committee member Boban Kochovski to hold press briefing.
Bitola – News conference on musical event dedicated to Dragan Karanfilovski-Bojs.
Skopje – Online discussion on “Crisis Ordinary, Systematic Crisis and the Future of Knowledge in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Aftermath” as part International Summer School “Curating in Context”, organised by the citizens’ association Lokomotiva – Centre for New Initiatives in Art and Culture.