MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

29 August 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia’s Parliament to hold a session to elect the new government.

Skopje – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski to hold an online press conference.

Skopje – Filip Petrovski, member of the Initiative Board of VMRO-DPMNE, to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Turkish Film Week.to close with the screening of the Macedonian documentary “Honeyland.”

Skopje – “Ohrid Pearls” international competition for young musicians in Ohrid kicks off.