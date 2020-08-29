MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

29 August 2020
Skopje – North Macedonia’s Parliament to hold a session to elect the new government.
Skopje – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski to hold an online press conference.
Skopje – Filip Petrovski, member of the Initiative Board of VMRO-DPMNE, to hold a press conference.
Skopje – Turkish Film Week.to close with the screening of the Macedonian documentary “Honeyland.”
Skopje – “Ohrid Pearls” international competition for young musicians in Ohrid kicks off.