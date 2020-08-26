Announcements

MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to attend "Days of St. Mother Teresa" event to mark Mother Teresa’s 110th birth anniversary, organised by Mother Teresa civic association.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 26 August 2020 8:54

26 August 2020

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to attend “Days of St. Mother Teresa” event to mark Mother Teresa’s 110th birth anniversary, organised by Mother Teresa civic association.

Kumanovo – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska to attend ceremony on the occasion of the activation of the South-Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG) HQ in North Macedonia from 2020 to 2026.

Skopje – The government to hold its 82nd session via video conference.

Skopje – The Council of the City of Skopje to hold its 54th session via video conference.

Skopje – A press conference on 41st edition of International Cinematogrpahers’ Film Festival Manaki Brothers.

Kavadarci – Art colony “Kavadarci – Mihajlovo” organised by the House of Culture “Ivan Mazov – Klime.”

Kavadarci – An exhibition by the artist Ljupka Galazka Vasilev from Strumica.

Skopje – An exhibition by Snezana Melnik and Natalia Budlinska from Ukraine.

Veles – Premiere screening of the documentary film “Kojnik”.

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close