MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

26 August 2020

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to attend “Days of St. Mother Teresa” event to mark Mother Teresa’s 110th birth anniversary, organised by Mother Teresa civic association.

Kumanovo – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska to attend ceremony on the occasion of the activation of the South-Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG) HQ in North Macedonia from 2020 to 2026.

Skopje – The government to hold its 82nd session via video conference.

Skopje – The Council of the City of Skopje to hold its 54th session via video conference.

Skopje – A press conference on 41st edition of International Cinematogrpahers’ Film Festival Manaki Brothers.

Kavadarci – Art colony “Kavadarci – Mihajlovo” organised by the House of Culture “Ivan Mazov – Klime.”

Kavadarci – An exhibition by the artist Ljupka Galazka Vasilev from Strumica.

Skopje – An exhibition by Snezana Melnik and Natalia Budlinska from Ukraine.

Veles – Premiere screening of the documentary film “Kojnik”.