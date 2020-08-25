MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

25 August 2020

Skopje – Parliament to hold its second session.

Skopje – Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov to attend the event at which he will present special recognitions and cash prizes to 32 graduates of the generation (2016-2020 and 2017-2020) from 23 Skopje high schools.

Skopje – The City of Skopje organizes a debate on future plans for Universal Hall.

Skopje – The Local Council Prevention in Karpos municipality to hold its 3rd session.

Skopje – The International Summer School “Curating in Context” organized by the citizens association Lokomotiva – Centre for New Initiatives in Arts and Culture.

Skopje – Online promotion of new book by Nele Karajlic “Solunska 28”.

Skopje – Solo exhibition by academic graphic designer Darko Anicin.

Veles – Violinist Plamenka Trajkovska to hold a concert.