MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

13 August 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski to hand over the mandate for the formation of government to SDSM leader and MP Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti to host a leaders’ meeting on the anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement.

Skopje – Red Cross Secretary General Sait Saiti to receive donation of food and hygiene supplies from the KAM Ltd. company.

Ohrid – The National Opera and Ballet to perform “Gala Opera Concert” and ballet premiere of Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero” choreographed by Sasha Evtimova, as part of the 2020 Ohrid Summer festival.

Skopje – Toni Kitanovski to give concert as part of the MODOARS 2020 Festival of Contemporary Music at Izlet Caffe.