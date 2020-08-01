MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

1 August 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski to address commemoration of World War II Roma genocide victims on occasion European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day-August 2, attended by Minister without Portfolio Muzanfer Bajram and Holocaust Memorial Center for the Jews of Macedonia director Goran Sadikario.

Skopje – Commemoration event on 76th anniversary from the World War II Roma holocaust.

Skopje – Press conference of MORO-Workers’ Party.

Ohid – Promotion of book on historic-ethnographic aspects of the community of Balkan Egyptians by Rubin Zemon.