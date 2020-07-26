MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

26 July 2020

Skopje – Skopje marks Sunday 57 years since the disastrous earthquake on July 26, 1963. Delegations of the Government and the Parliament to lay flowers at the monument of 1963 Skopje earthquake victims at Butel cemetery.

Skopje – Delegation of the City of Skopje led by Mayor Petre Silegov to lay flowers at monument of 1963 earthquake victims at Butel cemetery.

Skopje – The Cinematheque of Macedonia and the Macedonian Centre for Photography to premiere two documentaries WW1 REMEMBERING by the author Robert Jankuloski and Surviving Memories by the authors Robert Jankuloski and Monika Moteska to mark 57 years since 1963 Skopje earthquake.

Bitola – An exhibition “1000 years of Bigorski monastery” opens in Magaza cultural centre.

Skopje – The coalition of Alliance of Albanians and Alternativa to hold a press conference.

Skopje – United Macedonia party to hold a press conference.