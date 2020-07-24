MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

24 July 2020

Negotino/Kavadarci – IPARD (Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance for Rural Development) info-days resume with the presentation of the IPARD 2014-2020 Programme in Negotino and Kavadarci.

Skopje – The Institute of Sociology at the Faculty of Philosophy in Skopje in partnership with the European Movement is organizing an online scientific conference in honor of university professor, diplomat and political scientist, Dimitar Mirchev.

Skopje – The Red Cross of the City of Skopje is organizing a traditional blood drive to mark 1963 Skopje earthquake in House of humanitarian activities “Dare Dzambaz” as well as a photo exhibition “Life-saving healthcare for people on the move in the Balkans” by the award-winning author Victor Lacken, who has taken photos for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Skopje – Film Agency to hold a press conference to announce results from call for financing films.

Ohrid – A press conference to mark 40th anniversary of first climbing to Mont Blanc Summit by the Ohrid mountaineering expedition.