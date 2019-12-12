Mi-An to hold book launch for its Encyclopedia of Macedonian Names

Skopje, 12 December 2019 (MIA) – Mi-An Publishing will hold a book launch for archimandrite Irinej Stefanovski’s Encyclopedia of Macedonian Names at Skopje’s Kocho Racin Culture Center at 7 pm. The book lists 2,000 names, tracing their etymological origins and meanings.

“The meaning, primarily, is revealed etymologically, through the word’s origin,” the publisher writes.

“Interpretations are given for names carrying a connotation that transcends the literal meaning of the word or words they were made of.

“Slavic names are connected with their counterparts from other languages, and unveiling and announcing this relationship is significant from a linguistic, historical, literary, and cultural point of view.” mr/