MFA organizes return of 69 Macedonian nationals from Slovenia, Turkey

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with Slovenia’s foreign ministry, crisis management body and police, organized early Thursday the return of 42 Macedonian nationals by 16 cars.

In line with coronavirus protective measures, they will be placed under mandatory quarantine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

In addition, the return of 27 Macedonian nationals from Istanbul is organized for Thursday.

The MFA extends gratitude to Slovenian, Croatian, Serbian, Turkish and Bulgarian authorities for their solidarity and for ensuring smooth transit of passengers.