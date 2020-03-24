MFA organizes return of 63 Macedonian nationals from Montenegro

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Montenegro’s and Kosovo’s foreign affairs ministries organized the return of 63 Macedonian nationals by a bus and by 19 cars early Tuesday.

In line with coronavirus pandemic protective measures, they will be placed under obligatory quarantine, MFA said in a press statement.

At the same time, a bus on the way to Montenegro enables 15 Montenegrin citizens to return to their country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extends gratitude to Montenegrin and Kosovo authorities for cooperation, solidarity and ensuring smooth transit for passengers.