MFA organizes humanitarian convoy to repatriate students from Turkey

The Foreign Ministry (MFA) said Saturday that 102 Macedonian nationals studying at universities in Turkey have been repatriated.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 2 May 2020 17:12

“We express gratitude to Turkey’s directorate for the diaspora for helping in coordinating the bus transportation of students to the Turkey-Bulgaria border in cooperation with our officials in Turkey,” it said in a press release.

So far, the Ministry has organized seven humanitarian convoys, including three from Turkey, to repatriate Macedonian citizens stranded abroad after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 3,870 citizens have been repatriated.

 

