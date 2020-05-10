MFA offers apology to Serbia over postage stamp gaffe

Skopje, 10 May 2020 (MIA) – The Foreign Ministry confirmed to MIA that it has sent an apology to the Serbian authorities through the chargé d’affaires at the Belgrade embassy for the gaffe of the Post of North Macedonia national company, saying an unintentional design-related blunder has been made for which adequate measures are taken.

The controversial postage stamp, showing a map of ‘Great Croatia’, has been withdrawn and a decision was made to dismiss the head of the philately department and the council in charge of approving postage stamps.

An official apology from the Post of North Macedonia was also conveyed, expressing regret for the gaffe to publish the stamp.

The Foreign Ministry ‘clearly and categorically’ dismisses having any connection with the ‘unfortunate event’ and expresses regret to the citizens of Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Croatia.

Regional cooperation and good neighborly ties are the backbone of North Macedonia’s foreign policy. “We remain committed to our efforts to be more engaged cooperating with the immediate and close neighborhood in meeting the remaining EU integration reforms in the interest of all citizens in the region,” the Ministry tells MIA.