Mexico to participate in trials of four coronavirus vaccines

Mexico City, 11 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Mexico will participate in late-phase clinical trials of four vaccines against the novel coronavirus, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Tuesday.

The government has signed memorandums of understanding with Janssen, a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, and with the Chinese companies CanSino Biologics and Walvax Biotechnology.

It had earlier announced an agreement with France’s Sanofi.

Ebrard said the trials would begin between September and January.

More than 170 vaccines are being developed around the world against the novel coronavirus, which has claimed over 700,000 lives.

Mexico has confirmed 53,003 deaths, the third-largest number after the United States and Brazil.

None of the vaccines that will undergo trials in Mexico have yet reached phase 3.