Mexico earthquake leaves 10 dead, thousands of homes damaged

Mexico‘s 7.5-strong earthquake has left 10 people dead, authorities said on Wednesday, with 23 people reported injured and more than 2,000 buildings damaged.

The death toll rose from seven after the bodies of two men were found among the rubble in the town of Santa Maria Ozolotepec in southern Oaxaca state, Governor Alejandro Murat said late on Wednesday.

Civil protection coordinator David Leon put the toll up to 10 shortly after while speaking to Foro tv.

“We are continuing to move rubble,” Murat told Radio Formula during a trip to assess the damage in Santa Maria Huatulco, near the epicentre of the quake, not ruling out that the number of victims may increase.

The other seven deaths, of two women and seven men, also occurred in southern Oaxaca.

More than 2,000 homes and 59 schools suffered damage in the state, where road traffic was re-established after nine roads were affected by landslides or other problems, according to the governor.

The quake hit off Oaxaca’s Pacific coast, with its epicentre 23 kilometres south of Crucecita, at a depth of 5 kilometres, at 10:29 am (1529 GMT) on Tuesday.

It was accompanied by more than 1,730 aftershocks, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 5.5, the National Seismological Service said on Wednesday.

The most affected state was Oaxaca, where 21 people were injured, Leon said.

Murat has requested a state of emergency for 50 municipalities.

But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that such decisions had to be carefully considered, because funds released during states of emergency in Mexico were often used for corrupt purposes.

Leon said that in all of Mexico, more than 20 hospitals suffered minor damage, and that 139 evacuated people were lodged in 12 hostels.

The earthquake had a strong impact in Mexico City, where two people were injured and several buildings evacuated. Over 30 buildings showed damage on their facades.

The quake was also felt in the states of Morelos, Chiapas, Guerrero, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla, Michoacan, Tlaxcala and Hidalgo, without causing major damage.

Leon said that 46 million Mexicans noticed the earth was shaking.

Soldiers were sent to a mountain village in southern Oaxaca, where more people had reportedly been injured.

The quake left 2.7 million households without electricity, but power was almost completely restored on Tuesday. Murat said that 4,500 households remained without power in Oaxaca.

On September 19, 2017, a 7.1-strong earthquake claimed 369 lives in Mexico City and elsewhere in the south and centre of the country.

It coincided with the 32nd anniversary of another quake, which left 10,000 people dead in 1985 in the Mexican capital.