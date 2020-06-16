Metelko-Zgombic: Skopje and Tirana process unblocked, assured of its resumption

Brussels, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – Croatian State Secretary for European Affairs ‍‍Andreja Metelko-Zgombic chaired Tuesday the final General Affairs Council under the Croatian EU Presidency, saying that the start of accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia were among the successes of the six-month presidency, MIA reports from Brussels.

“The March decision for the start of accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, following many months of delays, along with the revised enlargement methodology, is considered a success in Brussels because it enabled the overcoming of differences among member-states regarding enlargement and unblocking of the process,” said State Secretary Metelko-Zgombic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, developments related to enlargement and the Western Balkans have slowed down, although the European Commission is set to present the negotiating frameworks for Skopje and Tirana to the EU member-states, most probably at the onset of next week.

Metelko-Zgombic is convinced that the dynamics of the process, although delayed because of the pandemic and EU’s negotiations on the next 7-year budget, will return after the summer break.

“We continue to be in close communication with the Commission and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, and expect the EC to submit the draft shortly,” Metelko-Zgombic told MIA.

She recalled that the progress reports for the countries of the Western Balkan have been postponed until the fall, unlike the negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania.

“The reports have been postponed due to other urgent topics, but we are rather certain that the process that has been unblocked by giving a green light to North Macedonia and Albania will continue on the same path,” added Metelko-Zgombic.

Asked if the opening of the first clusters and the first intergovernmental conference between the EU and North Macedonia could take place by the year-end, the Croatian State Secretary voiced “assurance that the process will resume in the course of the year”.

EU diplomats note that fair and free elections on July 15 play an important role in sustaining the positive dynamics regarding North Macedonia.