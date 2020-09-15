Messi still the world’s highest-paid footballer in 2020

New York, 15 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Lionel Messi is still the highest-paid football player in the world according to this year’s Forbes magazine ranking.

In the past 12 months the Barcelona player had an income of 126 million dollars, leaving behind Cristiano Ronaldo with 117 million dollars at number two.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar completes the top three, earning 96 million dollars.

On the rise is Neymar’s team-mate Kylian Mbappe, who jumped from 7th to 4th position with a income of 42 million dollars.