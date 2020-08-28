Merkel warns of tough months ahead in pandemic; schools take priority

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns that the coming months will be challenging as the country struggles to curb new coronavirus infections.

“In the coming months, it will come down to keeping the infection numbers down while we spend time indoors, in the workplace, in schools and at home,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

She named children’s education as a top priority that must be protected during the crisis.

The chancellor vowed to “do everything possible to prevent children from becoming the losers of the pandemic.”