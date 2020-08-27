Merkel urges Germans not to visit high-risk coronavirus areas

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged Germans not to visit areas deemed high-risk and announced travellers going to such places would not received financial compensation for their quarantine.

Merkel called on citizens to “avoid trips to areas declared high-risk whenever possible,” she said during a press conference after a meeting with the leaders of the country’s 16 states.

Merkel also announced that the government would in the future not compensate those who travelled to high-risk areas and were faced with financial losses due to the mandatory quarantine.