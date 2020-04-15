Merkel to discuss lockdown exit plans with leaders of German states

Halle, Germany, 15 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with the leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states on Wednesday to determine what steps to take next as the country looks to emerge from a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 22, Merkel and the states—which are responsible for enforcing the restrictions—decided on comprehensive limits on freedom of movement.

They were initially set to last for two weeks but were later extended over Easter until April 19.

Sporting and cultural events with spectators were banned and most shops ordered closed, with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies.

One of the main decisions to be made at Wednesday’s meeting, set to take place at 2 pm (1200 GMT), is when children will be allowed to return to school and childcare facilities, which have been closed for several weeks.

As of Tuesday, more than 128,400 people were infected with the novel coronavirus.

Nationwide, 3,217 people have died of COVID-19, the pneumonia-like disease caused by the virus.

The majority of Germans are against lifting the restrictions on movement, according to a survey from research institute YouGov on behalf of dpa.

Germans also reported high compliance with the restrictions.