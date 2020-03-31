Merkel’s third coronavirus test proves negative too

German Chancellor Angela Merkel can heave a sigh of relief as no infection has been found in the third test in a row she has taken for the novel coronavirus.

“The chancellor will continue to do business from her home quarantine in the next few days,” a government spokesman said on Monday in Berlin.

Merkel went into quarantine at home on March 22 after being informed that she had contact on March 20 with a doctor who had then tested positive for the coronavirus.

The doctor had vaccinated Merkel preventively against pneumococci, a type of streptococcus bacteria that can cause pneumonia.