Berlin, 23 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s first test for the coronavirus has come back negative, a government spokesman said.

Merkel went into home quarantine on Sunday after having had contact with a doctor who then tested positive for coronavirus.

“The result of today’s test is negative,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told dpa. “Further tests will be carried out in the next few days.”