Merkel: Reliable media information on corona pandemic essential

Berlin, 7 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) — The dissemination of reliable information has been of particular importance during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the media have great responsibility in this regard, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin on Tuesday.

Speaking in Berlin at the start of a digital conference series on EU media policy, Merkel said the pandemic had put mutual support and social contact at the center at a time of social distancing.

“In a situation like this, reliable information has a special importance,” Merkel said. “The media and journalism bear great responsibility for this.”

For this reason, the question had to be addressed of “how a diverse and responsible media system can be developed in Europe with a view to the future,” she said.