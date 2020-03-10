Merkel meets Haftar in Berlin amid crumbling Libya peace process

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Libyan General Khalifa Haftar in Berlin on Tuesday and reiterated the importance of finding a political solution for his war-torn country.

The meeting comes less than two months after an international conference hosted in Berlin, touted at the time as a major breakthrough in the conflict.

Leaders in the German capital on January 19 agreed to uphold a UN arms embargo and end military support for the country’s warring factions.

The embargo has not been effective however and the Berlin meeting has failed to make any real difference on the ground.

Merkel stressed the importance of a ceasefire and called for progress in implementing the goals of the conference, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Tuesday.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Moamer Gaddafi and has become a battleground for rival proxy forces, which has drawn in foreign powers.

Haftar has led a long-running offensive to seize Tripoli from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez al-Serraj.

Turkey supports the Libyan government, while Haftar is supported by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.