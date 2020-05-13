Merkel lambasts Russia over 2015 hacking attack on German parliament

Berlin, 13 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Russia of “outrageous” behaviour in connection with a 2015 hacking attack on the German government and implied that there could be consequences.

An investigation by Germany’s attorney general found “hard evidence” of Russian involvement in the attack, she told lawmakers in Berlin.

While fielding questions from members of the Bundestag legislature, Merkel described a Russian strategy of “hybrid warfare,” including “disorientation” and “distortion of facts.”

“This is not some kind of coincidental matter, this is definitely a strategy that is being applied,” the chancellor said.

While stressing that she continued to strive for good relations with Moscow, Merkel said that trust had been damaged and warned of repercussions.

“Of course we reserve the right to take measures, including against Russia,” she said.

According to various media reports, federal investigators hold Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency responsible for a major hacking attack that targeted the Bundestag in 2015.

The German attorney general reportedly obtained an international arrest warrant for a young Russian hacker called Dmitry Badin, following years of investigations by federal police.

He is accused of secret service agent activity and data espionage. The man is thought to be in Russia.