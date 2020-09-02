Merkel condemns Navalny poisoning; Russia says ready to cooperate

Berlin, 2 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she strongly condemned the poisoning of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, saying he is the “victim of a crime,” after a test revealed evidence that he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

“The aim was to silence him and I strongly condemn this [crime] in the name of the German government,” Merkel said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The German leader said she now expected explanations from the Russian government, after German Foreign Ministry Heiko Maas had announced earlier that his ministry had summoned the Russian ambassador to speak about the case.

“He was again unequivocally asked by the German government to clarify the background of the now proven poisoning of Alexei Navalny comprehensively and with full transparency,” Maas told reporters in Berlin.

A German government spokesperson had confirmed that there was “unequivocal” evidence Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. This was the finding of a toxicology test carried out in a special laboratory of Germany’s military, spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment on August 22, two days after he fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia.

He has been one of the fiercest opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the past decade.

“It is a shocking event that Alexei Navalny has become the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia,” Seibert said.

He once again called on Russia to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Merkel announced that Germany was notifying its EU and NATO partners about the test results in order to decide on “an appropriate, joint reaction.”

She had noted earlier that coordinated action was taken in response to the 2018 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain, when almost 30 Western allies expelled Russian diplomats.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the poisoning as “a despicable and cowardly act,” in a post on Twitter, after having been informed by Merkel about the results.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said that “the United States is deeply troubled by the results released today. Alexei Navalny’s poisoning is completely reprehensible.”

The US will work with allies “to hold those in Russia accountable,” Ullyot said, while indicating sanctions would be used.

In reaction to the new findings, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian authorities are ready to fully cooperate with Germany in the case of Navalny.

“On the whole, we confirm that we are ready and interested in fully cooperating and exchanging information on the matter with Germany,” spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Russia has previously refused to conduct a criminal investigation into the allegation that Navalny was poisoned, as Russian officials say that no hard evidence has been found.

Peskov reiterated that stance in the comments to state media: “Before the patient was transferred to Berlin, a wide range of tests had been done in our country in conformity with all international norms, but no poisonous substances were found.”

Navalny is being treated in Berlin’s Charite hospital.

In its most recent statement on his condition, released on Wednesday, the hospital said the Russian opposition leader was still in serious condition, although his symptoms were improving.