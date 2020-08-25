Merkel calls on Moscow to identify and prosecute Navalny culprits

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Moscow to fully investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and identify and hold accountable those responsible.

“In view of the prominent role of Mr Navalny in the political opposition in Russia, the authorities there are now urgently called upon to investigate this act down to the last detail – and in full transparency,” she said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Those responsible “must be identified and held accountable.”

The statement came after the medical team treating the leading Russian opposition figure at Berlin’s Charite hospital said that tests indicated that Navalny had indeed been poisoned.