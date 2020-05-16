Merkel boosts press freedom weeks after Berlin attacks on reporters

Democracy needs a free media to work properly, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her weekly podcast on Saturday, touching on a topic that has drawn headlines after several recent attacks on news teams in the country.

Democracy requires “a public openness where you can disagree and differing opinions can be aired,” she said. Only then can joint solutions to problems be developed.

“This requires tolerance towards the opinions of others. But it also requires the ability to look at criticism of one’s own opinions,” she said.

Merkel made her comments to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the publication of the country’s first newspaper after the end of World War II. Europe commemorated the anniversary of that war on May 8, though events were muted due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, attention to media freedom has also been highlighted after reports on two separate attacks on news TV crews in Berlin on May 1.

She added that the state of press freedom in a country presents a look at the state of society.

“That’s why it’s that much more regrettable when, even here, in our democratic society, reporters and journalists are attacked,” she said, calling for support and appreciation for journalism.

“Journalists have to look critically at the government and all political actors,” Merkel said. “A democracy needs facts and information. It has to be able to distinguish between the truth and lies.”