Merkel: Agreement for start of talks with North Macedonia, Albania by March

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would follow through with the opening of EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania at the European Council summit in March.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 27 January 2020 15:42
