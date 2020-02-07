0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

MEPSO signs contracts for construction of Bitola-Elbasan transmission line and Ohrid substation

The national electricity transmission system operator MEPSO signed Friday two €35 million contracts with Energoinvest from Sarajevo and Koncar from Zagreb for the construction of 400kV transmission line from Bitola 2 substation to Macedonian -Albanian border and of 400/110 kV Ohrid substation and extension of Bitola 2 substation.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 7 February 2020 14:59
