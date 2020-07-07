MEPSO invests EUR 100 million in electricity transmission system

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – The ongoing rehabilitation of substation “Skopje 4” by the Electricity Transmission System Operator of North Macedonia (MEPSO) will result in improved reliability and quality of electricity supply, along with increased management flexibility, in parallel with lower risk of defects and reduction of maintenance and exploitation costs to the minimum.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, MEPSO director-general Eva Shukleva and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) country director Andi Aranitasi carried out an inspection of rehabilitation works on Tuesday.

The project is worth EUR 4,9 million, funded through an EBRD loan, Croatia’s “Koncar KET” is the contractor, while North Macedonia’s “Timel Proekt” is the sub-contractor.

Shukleva said the rehabilitation would help the Macedonian electricity system in meeting the technical requirements of the European network of transmission system operators for electricity (ENTSO-E) through improvement of the system’s control and parameters.

Deputy PM Carovska said MEPSO has demonstrated it can invest in the rehabilitation and construction of energy infrastructure, towards ensuring a stable supply of electricity in the country.

“In only 2,5 years, MEPSO has realized projects worth EUR 100 million, provided by the company and international financial institutions, which shows that modernization of the electricity transmission network is a priority for the country. This substation supplies electricity to companies in the technological-industrial zone Bunardzhik and the railway infrastructure, which are important for the country’s economic development and transport of passengers and commodities,” said Carovska.

EBRD’s Aranitasi said the “Skopje 4” rehabilitation is part of a EUR 25 million-worth project funded by the bank, which includes the rehabilitation of five substations and seven 110kV transmission lines across the country.

“This project reaffirms our commitment to the country and the region,” added Aranitasi.