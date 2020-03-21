MEPs urge EU to lift restrictions on export of medical equipment for Western Balkans

Brussels, 21 March 2020 (MIA) – European Parliament (EP) rapporteur for North Macedonia Ilhan Kyuchyuk and other MEPs, in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urge the EU to lift restrictions on the export of medical equipment for the Western Balkans, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

The European Commission had adopted an authorization scheme that currently covers EU member states, as well as the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, the Vatican and Andora, but not the Western Balkans.

“The recent restrictions on the export of medical equipment could have severe consequences for the Western Balkans. Health systems in these countries are generally weaker, which is why the citizens of the Western Balkans need enforced protection from the EU side,” the MEPs are writing to Von der Leyen.

They urge that all six Western Balkan countries are included in the EU+ export authorization scheme.

According to the MEPs, Western Balkan countries should also be able to participate in joint procurement of crisis-relevant goods.

“The EU has repeatedly put the process of integration of the Western Balkans on hold. Nevertheless, these countries have supported us for years in matters of migration and other areas. Now it is our turn to show solidarity. The pandemic affects everyone, and the solidarity of all European countries could save lives,” the letter to the European Commission President reads.

The MEPs voice confidence that Von der Leyen “will treat this matter seriously.”

In addition, the EP rapporteur for North Macedonia has sent a letter to the European Commission asking whether it plans to redirect unused pre-accession funds to financially support countries in the region, and what other measures could be taken as well.