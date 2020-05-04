MEP says Bulgaria not looking to take Goce Delchev away from Macedonians

Sofia, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – We don’t want to take Goce Delchev away from the Macedonians, as we’re all descended from the same people, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovatchev told BGNES news agency on Monday.

“Today is the 117th anniversary of Goce Delchev’s death. This great revolutionary should not be a point of dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, but unite the two countries. Unfortunately, the interpretation of reality poses a foundation for fabricating history,” Kovatchev said.

He added that it’s crucial that Macedonian student stop learning lies, which generate hate and division, but underlined that no one is trying to impose names on the people in the country.

According to Kovatchev, the dispute between North Macedonia and Albania isn’t based on current affairs, but on interpretation of history. Hence, the North Macedonia-Bulgaria joint committee on historical issues should base its conclusions on facts and reliable sources, not on the opinions of certain historians.

He underlined that if the joint committee does not resume activities and continues to fabricate history, the intergovernmental conference to start EU accession talks with North Macedonia will be postponed until progress has been reached.

“As Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said – the ball is in their court. I’m saddened by the fact that our neighbors are not honoring the agreement we have reached,” Kovatchev said.