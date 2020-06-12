MEP Kyuchyuk urges political actors in North Macedonia to agree on election date

Brussels, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, who is European Parliament rapporteur for North Macedonia, urged political actors in the country to agree on mutually acceptable date for the elections, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reported Friday.

“I count on the political actors in North Macedonia that they will find a date for the elections. The most important thing is to have a free, fair and inclusive election process in accordance with the legal framework and the constitutional deadlines. The election organisation should respect the health safety protocols. I hope to see fully functional institutions to cope with the COVID-19 and the forthcoming EU negotiations as soon as possible,” Kyuchyuk said on Twitter.