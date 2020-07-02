MEP Kyuchyuk: Two election campaigns underway in North Macedonia-to continue on EU path or return where it was 3 years ago

Sofia, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Two conceptually different election campaigns are underway in North Macedonia – country to return where it was three years ago or country to continue on its EU path, Bulgarian MEP and European Parliament rapporteur for North Macedonia Ilhan Kyuchyuk assessed.

He told Bulgarian Focus Radio that there is a difficult debate about the core values and where Macedonian politicians want to see their country.

“Some insist the country to return where it was three years ago, while others support the idea that it should continue to develop on the path to NATO and the EU. There are some other ideas, coming mainly from parties that aim to attract voters from the Albanian minority,” Kyuchyuk said.

He said that there are no special risks for the election campaign in North Macedonia, there is no boycott, all political forces call on the citizens to vote on July 15.

Kyuchyuk also noted that there is a debate among young people about the country’s future in the EU, similar as it was in Bulgaria before its EU accession a few years ago.