MEP Kyuchyuk: Opposition should be part of parliament

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – European Parliament rapporteur for North Macedonia, Ilhan Kyuchyuk in an interview with Koha daily said that although July 15 early parliamentary elections were held amid ongoing pandemic, were fair and the citizens used their political right to decide who will lead the country in this difficult period that North Macedonia is facing.

Putting emphasis on the warnings of the Albanian opposition for the boycott of the institutions that are expected to be led by SDSM-BESA-DUI, he said that the opposition should be part of the parliament.

“I believe that elections in North Macedonia were fair and legitimate which were held in an extremely difficult situation during the global pandemic. The citizens of the country used their political right to decide who will lead North Macedonia through the basic stages of complex EU accession negotiations,” EP rapporteur Kyuchyuk said, referring to the role of the Bulgarian opposition at the time when official Sofia became part of the EU.

From his personal experience in Bulgaria, he said that during this process the opposition can play a very constructive and positive role, but not by boycotting democratic institutions.

“Obviously, the citizens want to link country’s future with the European Union. We acknowledge this fact and stand ready to continue to support parliament and the newly elected government, including our contacts with the opposition,” EP rapporteur Kyuchyuk said.