MEP Kyuchyuk: EU finally responds to expectations of W. Balkan countries

Brussels, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – The European Union finally gave an answer to the expectations of the Western Balkans and its citizens, who have been waiting a start of accession negotiations for a long time, said Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk on Tuesday after the General Affairs Council reached a political agreement to approve the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

“This act is even more significant now, not only because it made up for the disappointment from the October Summit’s decision, but also because Europe and the world are in an unprecedented situation. The green light to start the accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania shows that the EU can take decisions in times of crisis,” noted Kyuchyuk, who is also the EU rapporteur for North Macedonia.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, the EU must not forget the Western Balkan countries. Recently, a group of MEPs, including Kyuchyuk, asked the European Commission to put forward efficient measures to help the countries in the region fight against COVID-19.

It’s the only way to tackle this pandemic, he stressed.