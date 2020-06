Skopje, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev posted Wednesday on Facebook that one of his advisers has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The adviser didn’t get infected at the workplace. He was last at work June 2, and tested positive [for coronavirus] June 6,” read Chulev’s post.

The Minister last met with the staffer May 24. None of the other members of his office have been put in isolation.