Melting ice sheet in Greenland raises sea level by 11 millimetres

London, 11 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The melting of Greenland’s ice sheet has raised sea levels by 10.6 millimetres since 1992, according to a study based on 26 separate surveys published in the journal Nature on Tuesday.

Some 3,800 tons of ice melted between 1992 and 2018 and flowed into the sea, according to a group of 96 scientists from 50 international organizations.

If Greenland’s ice sheet continues to melt at this rate, sea levels worldwide could rise by some 20 centimetres by 2100, the scientists write.

The satellite data was gathered by teams under Andrew Shepherd at the University of Leeds in Britain and Erik Ivins at the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The two teams used three different methods in their research to create what they called the most complete picture of Greenland’s ice loss to date.

The scientists measured the height of the glaciers, the speed of their flow and gravity. Measuring gravity helps to determine the mass of the Greenland ice sheet.

They combined the data using different models to establish factors such as ground elevation due to the decreasing ice load, and surface mass balance. The surface mass balance is the sum of all of the processes of accumulation and ablation in the ice sheet.