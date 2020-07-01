Megjashi: Children not to be used as tools in election campaign

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – The First Children’s Embassy in the World Megjashi called Wednesday on political parties, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the State Election Commission and media to take children seriously and not use them as tools in the election campaign.

“We’re disappointed and appalled by the irresponsible way political and institutional stakeholders have been treating children during the election campaign. We call on political parties, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO), the State Election Commission (SEC) and media to change their behaviour and show they care about children’s rights,” Megjashi said in a press release.

Megjashi, the press release read, submitted Tuesday to the PPO information on children’s involvement in ongoing political campaign on multiple occasions, which is a violation of their rights. The submitted material contained links and concrete examples of how children’s right have been violated in the campaign process.

Megjashi also pointed out to the SEC on Tuesday children’s right violations committed by political parties during the election campaign.

“As it’s the institution in charge of making sure the process for ealy parliamentary election – from election campaign to polling day is free and democratic, we expect SEC to take appropriate measures to protect children’s rights and look after their best interests,” the press release read.

The media, it added, should take lead in raising awareness on children’s rights protection by informing and educating the public on how their rights are violated during political campaigns. Broadcasting of paid political advertising featuring minors, the press release stressed, is prohibited by law.

Megjashi called on political parties taking part in the election to cancel advertisements which in any way violate children’s rights for political gain.