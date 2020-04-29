Megjashi celebrates 28th anniversary

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – The First Children’s Embassy in the World Megjashi celebrates Wednesday 28 years of work dedicated to the protection of children’s rights, support for responsible parenthood and respect for a child’s personality.

“In these strange times, we’d like to share with you our joy on the 28th anniversary of many years brimming with work and activities under all circumstances, years dedicated to helping children who suffer, years of heart-ache but also fulfillment, gratification that we can be their support. Years of work are behind us. Greater or lesser, crises are an integral part of our history, and for those who suffer or need help, there is no lesser or greater crisis,” the Children’s Embassy said in a press release.

The Embassy promotes peace activism and volunteerism, developing active citizenship based on the principle of nonviolence, nurturing diversity and equal opportunities for all.

“Megjashi advocates and protects children’s rights, stands for responsible parenthood and respect for the child’s personality. It continuously works on the strengthening of the civil movement for children’s rights and functionality of the institutions in the best interests of the child. This crisis today particularly affects us because it prevents us from working outside, right next to the children,” the press release reads.

The First Children’s Embassy in the World Megjashi is an international civic organization for the protection of children’s rights, established on April 29, 1992, in Skopje.